Man found fatally shot in North City Sunday morning

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found fatally shot in the backyard of a home in North City Sunday morning, police tell News 4.

Police say someone flagged down an officer about a man being shot in the 8200 block of Frederick just after 9:00 a.m. The victim, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

