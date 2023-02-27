Lawsuit: Rockwood ignored racist harassment, threats against Black employee

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former Rockwood School District administrator contends the district did little when she reported she was subject to racist harassment and threats.

Brittany Hogan served as the district’s director of educational equity and diversity before she resigned in April 2021 amid harassment and threats. The lawsuit says the harassment and threats were connected to the district choosing the book “Stamped” as part of its One Read program. The program encourages middle, and high school students and the community to read a single book as a district. “Stamped’ seeks to portray the lives of prominent figures in American history and the way in which their lives were impacted by systemic racism,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit says even though Hogan had no role in choosing “Stamped,” the district asked her to promote the book. When she began to promote the book through a district Twitter account, she began receiving racist messages and threats, the lawsuit contends. The book was selected by the district in December 2020 and the lawsuit alleges that Hogan and her secretary started receiving harassment and threats in January 2021.

“In January 2021, Ms. Hogan and her secretary began to receive threatening phone calls at work, often blaming Ms. Hogan for the selection of Stamped in the curriculum. Many of these phone calls were from callers who had screened their numbers so that their calls were anonymous,” the lawsuit says. “Other callers would berate Ms. Hogan’s secretary and demand to know the physical location of Ms. Hogan. In some instances, the callers accused Ms. Hogan of being racist against white people.”

When the threats were brought to the attention of Rockwood administration, no action was taken, Hogan contends. Eventually in March 2021, after continued threats, was offered the chance to work from home and was asked to stay away from Eureka High School because “it was a particular location of racist invective from parents,” the lawsuit says.

Believing the district was not taking her safety and concerns seriously, Hogan resigned the next month.

Rockwood Schools said they do not comment on pending litigation. News 4 has reached out to Hogan’s attorneys and are waiting to hear back.

