First Alert Weather Day : Winds continue through the afternoon

By Leah Hill
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Today as strong winds continue
  • Winds lessen late Monday afternoon
  • Winter attempts a comeback late this week.

First Alert Weather Day for Monday: Today: Storms have cleared but we’re still in a First Alert Weather Day due to the strong wind gusts. Wind as high as 50mph is possible through the afternoon. A Wind Advisory remains in effect through 3 pm. We’ll see breaks in the cloud cover this afternoon as the low pressure which brought our morning storms clears out. Temperatures will steadily rise today with highs sitting in the lower and mid-60s. Grab a jacket because these winds will offset the warmer temperatures.

Late this week: Showers will move in Thursday, but as cold air advances from the north, we could see a brief transition to snow early Friday morning. However, the track of the low pressure will determine where snow sets up. Right now, the track is north, which would only give us a quick hit of slushy snow. The big problem with Friday morning is borderline or above-freezing temperatures, limiting or preventing accumulations. If any snow does stick, it will be wet, slushy, and melt quickly. This will make it poor snow for sledding or outdoor wintry activities. Accumulating snow potential is better for counties in northern Missouri.

