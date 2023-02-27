Episode 223: Narrow Gauge Brewery

Narrow Gauge Brewing Company
Narrow Gauge Brewing Company(KMOV News 4)
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Feb. 27, 2023
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jeff and Heather Hardesty opened Narrow Gauge Brewery inside Cugino’s in Florissant back in 2016.

A longtime home brewer, Jeff knew what he wanted to brew – a style of beer that wasn’t readily available in St. Louis. What he didn’t know was how the beer community would react. The reaction was excitement and lines out the door. Seven years later, the North County brewery has long outgrown its basement brewing space. They’re in the process of expanding brewing and retail operations to a building just a few doors down. They hope to open this spring with plans for an expanded tap room.

We sat down to talk about hazy IPAs, the beer-making process and their expansion into supermarket shelves.

You can try Narrow Gauge’s beers inside Cuginos or pick up beer to go. You can also now find their beers at stores around St. Louis, Kansas City Columbia and parts of Southern Missouri.

