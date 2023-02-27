CVPA group headed to Jefferson City to talk with lawmakers

By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nearly 130 days after a gunman opened fire inside a South City school, students are pushing Missouri leaders to reduce gun violence.

Tomorrow, a group from Central Visual and Performing Arts high school will be in Jefferson City to talk with lawmakers.

During the holiday break, the school hired five local artists to paint tributes and murals throughout the building.

During their visit to the state capital, the group will showcase an art display following last year’s mass shooting.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning crash leaves four dead, four teens injured
Early Sunday morning crash leaves four dead, four teens injured
Police: Suspect in Dupo shooting, standoff, is dead
Police: Suspect in Dupo shooting, standoff, is dead
Possible mountain lion in Columbia, Illinois
Animal in video shot in Columbia, Illinois is not a mountain lion, officials say
7 Day Forecast for Feb. 27
Winds Ease This Evening, Next Storm Hits Thursday-Friday
Graphic
Man dead, teen injured after shooting

Latest News

Suspect in Dupo shooting, standoff, had more than 60 criminal offenses
Man at center of St. Clair County standoff boasts lengthy, violent criminal history
PD: 13-year-old shot after younger sibling finds gun, older brother in custody
PD: 13-year-old shot after younger sibling finds gun, older brother in custody
TJ’s laws, filed after 6-year-old’s drowning death in St. Louis County, aim to protect kids at...
TJ’s laws, filed after 6-year-old’s drowning death in St. Louis County, aim to protect kids at camp
CVPA group headed to Jefferson City to talk with lawmakers
CVPA group headed to Jefferson City to talk with lawmakers