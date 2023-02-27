CVPA group headed to Jefferson City to talk with lawmakers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nearly 130 days after a gunman opened fire inside a South City school, students are pushing Missouri leaders to reduce gun violence.

Tomorrow, a group from Central Visual and Performing Arts high school will be in Jefferson City to talk with lawmakers.

During the holiday break, the school hired five local artists to paint tributes and murals throughout the building.

During their visit to the state capital, the group will showcase an art display following last year’s mass shooting.

