Austin FC leads 2-1 over CITY SC

St. Louis CITY SC will face Austin FC at 7:30 p.m. at Q2 Stadium tonight.
St. Louis CITY SC will face Austin FC at 7:30 p.m. at Q2 Stadium tonight.
By Kalie Strain
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC played Austin FC in their first-ever MLS match on Saturday night. The game kicked off at 7:30 p.m. in Austin, Texas.

The first goal of the match, and the first goal of CITY SC history, went to Tim Parker in the first half of the game. Parker scored off of a corner kick from Eduard Löwen.

Austin FC came back right before halftime to score at minute 49, with five minutes added to the first half.

Austin FC scored again at minute 72 to take the lead.

This story will be updated as the game progresses.

