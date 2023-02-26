Florissant hosts glow-in-the-dark pickleball tournament

The Florissant Parks & Recreation hosted a glow-in-the-dark pickleball tournament Saturday.
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florissant Parks & Recreation hosted a glow-in-the-dark pickleball tournament Saturday.

Teams competed in several different categories - all of which were done in the dark under black lights.

This was the first year for the event, but organizers say they would like to have it again as a way to raise money for charity.

