First Alert Weather Day Monday For Severe Storm Potential

By Leah Hill
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Monday due to the risk for severe storms with damaging winds
  • Spotty Showers during the day on Sunday with a better chance of rain by Sunday evening/night
  • The timing for the potential severe weather threat is 3am-8am Monday, around 5am or 6am in the STL Metro

Sunday: Even with the cloud cover and spot showers, temperatures will still sit near 60° this afternoon. This cloudiness comes ahead of the approaching low pressure and cold front that will bring showers and storms overnight.

First Alert Weather Day for Monday: The cold front will steadily move in, bringing rain & storms overnight Sunday into Monday. A few storms may become strong or severe, with damaging winds as the primary threat. Currently, our western counties are at a threat level 2 risk out of 5 for storms, while the metro and east are at a threat level 1 risk out of 5. This is still on the lower end of the threat level scale, but it’s a risk we have to monitor and prepare for. The timing for strongest storms is between 1 am and 8 am Monday. The rain will move out by mid-morning Monday. After the rain clears, we’re looking at strong wind gusts that won’t be associated with any storms. These gusts could be upwards of 45-50mph. Given the risk for winds into the afternoon, we are under a Wind Advisory from 3 am through 3 pm Monday.

7 Day Forecast

