First Alert Weather Day Monday For Severe Storm Potential

First Alert Weather:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Monday due to the risk for severe storms with damaging winds

Spotty Showers during the day on Sunday with a better chance of rain by Sunday evening/night

The timing for the potential severe weather threat is 3am-8am Monday, around 5am or 6am in the STL Metro

Sunday: Even with the cloud cover and spot showers, temperatures will still sit near 60° this afternoon. This cloudiness comes ahead of the approaching low pressure and cold front that will bring showers and storms overnight.

First Alert Weather Day for Monday: The cold front will steadily move in, bringing rain & storms overnight Sunday into Monday. A few storms may become strong or severe, with damaging winds as the primary threat. Currently, our western counties are at a threat level 2 risk out of 5 for storms, while the metro and east are at a threat level 1 risk out of 5. This is still on the lower end of the threat level scale, but it’s a risk we have to monitor and prepare for. The timing for strongest storms is between 1 am and 8 am Monday. The rain will move out by mid-morning Monday. After the rain clears, we’re looking at strong wind gusts that won’t be associated with any storms. These gusts could be upwards of 45-50mph. Given the risk for winds into the afternoon, we are under a Wind Advisory from 3 am through 3 pm Monday.

Be sure to download the free KMOV weather app to get the First Alert on Monday’s wind, rain and storm forecast as we pin down the details this weekend...

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.