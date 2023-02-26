First Alert Weather Day Monday For Severe Storm Potential & Strong Winds

First Alert Weather:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Monday due to the risk for severe storms with damaging winds

Rain chances increasing this evening with a better chance overnight

The timing for the potential severe weather threat is 3am-8am Monday, around 5am or 6am in the STL Metro



First Alert Weather Day for Monday: The cold front will steadily move in, bringing rain & storms overnight Sunday into Monday. A few storms may become strong or severe, with damaging winds as the primary threat. The timing for strongest storms is between 3 am and 8 am Monday, with the strong storm threat in the St. Louis Metro around 5-6 am. The rain will move out by mid-morning Monday. After the rain clears, we’re looking at strong wind gusts that won’t be associated with any storms. These gusts could be up to 50mph. Given the risk for non-storm strong wind gusts even after the rain clears, we are under a Wind Advisory from 3 am through 3 pm Monday.

