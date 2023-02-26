Early morning crash leaves four dead, four injured

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An early morning accident near Forest Park has left four dead and four more injured.

The two car accident happened just before 2 a.m. at Forest Park and S. Grand.

One of the cars drove off the S. Grand overpass, landing upside-down onto Forest Park. The four passengers of the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

The four passengers of the other car were injured in the accident, with one in critical condition, one in serious condition, and two that are stable.

