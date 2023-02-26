Blues trade Ivan Barbashev for Zach Dean from Vegas

St. Louis Blues' Ivan Barbashev, left, controls the puck as Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Alex...
St. Louis Blues' Ivan Barbashev, left, controls the puck as Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock (32) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Blues announced on Sunday that they have traded forward Ivan Barbashev for Zach Dean, a forward from Vegas Golden Knights.

Dean has dressed in 38 games for the QMJHL’s Gatineau Olympiques in Canada. He has spent the past four seasons with the Olympics, where in the 2019-2020 season, he was named to the QMJHL All-Rookie Team.

Barbashev was drafted by the Blues in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. In his seven seasons with the Blues, he recorded 178 points.

