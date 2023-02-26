Active police presence in St. Clair County

A large police presence is active in Dupo, Illinois.
A large police presence is active in Dupo, Illinois.(Jon Kipper)
By Kalie Strain and Stephanie Usery
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - There is a heavy police presence in Dupo, Illinois, Sunday afternoon.

Police have not released any details about what is occurring in the 400 block of McBride Avenue as of 2:45 p.m., but News 4 crews on the scene have seen squad cars from multiple jurisdictions.

All we know at the moment is there was a call for an active shooter that came in at 1:30 p.m. An officer is believed to have been injured.

News 4 reporters on the scene have seen members of a SWAT team surrounding a house and shutting down traffic on McBride Avenue.

News 4 has crews on the scene and will update this story as information becomes available.

