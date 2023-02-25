‘We will win:’ Local Ukrainians stay hopeful one year into war back home

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - It’s the stories of survival and overcoming fear that have bonded Ukrainians in the St. Louis metro for the last year.

“My daughter asked me, ‘Mommy can we sleep at night?’ Because every time we heard the sirens, we needed to go and hide somewhere,” said Mariana Hembarovska about her time living in Ukraine.

“It’s our pain. It’s our sorrow,” said Tetiana Mouzi.

Friday, on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine, Mouzi, a St. Louis resident and Ukrainian herself, helped rally together dozens of other Ukrainians in the area to remember the lives lost and the battle for peace that is still ongoing.

“We feel that we really need to commemorate that the war is still going,” said Mouzi.

“Question I get asked very often is, ‘Is my family safe’,” said Tatiana Bihun, a Ukranian living in St. Louis. “And the answer that I like to give is they are still alive, because no one currently is safe in Ukraine.”

Fearing for her and her daughter’s safety, Hembarovska resettled in St. Louis last August, while her husband and other members of her family remain in Ukraine fighting for the country.

“It was wonderful when I sleep all night and I don’t need to get up,” said Hembarovksa. “I’m very happy because she started a normal life, she plays with children, she has a lot of friends. She has a normal life.”

According to the International Institute of St. Louis, an estimated 517 applications for Ukrainians to resettle in the St. Louis area have been approved. Of that, they believe 397 are already in the region.

“We at the International Institute have provided service to 327 Ukrainians up to date,” said Arrey Obenson. “We want to make sure that arrivals here are welcomed in a way that is befitting, that gives them dignity, and that helps them project to the rest of the world that St. Louis is a welcoming community.”

Obenson is the President and CEO of the International Institute of St. Louis.

“Reaching this one-year mark, there’s no indication that the war is slowing down. If anything, the parties seem to be digging in and preparing for the long haul,” he said.

Obenson says in this next year, the institute wants to work on expanding their reach to other parts of the region and ensure crucial services like job placement, English classes, and mental health services reach everyone who needs it.

“We’re seeing Ukrainians resettle in St. Louis City, St. Louis County, St. Charles, Lincoln, and Jefferson County. What that means is they’re spread out,” said Obenson. “So, because they’re spread out, one of the challenges that they face is transportation to be able to access services.”

“One lady actually came three days ago from Ukraine,” said Mouzi . “On [one hand] its hard because you really need to learn English and you need to drive. It’s definitely not comparable to Ukraine. So, some of them, I would say a lot of them are planning to [go] back.”

It is longtime St. Louis Ukrainian residents who have spent the last year providing help here and abroad in their own ways.

“I’m a physician so I’ve been sending trauma kits to the front lines,” said Bihun, “and I’m going to continue to do so until the war ends.”

While it is unclear when the war will end, Ukrainians tell New 4 that seeing the rest of the world stand up to help keeps their spirits up, and they hope their new community here in St. Louis will continue to rally behind them.

“I hope when the whole world will help us to win this war, we can go home and live a normal life with my parents, with my husband, with all my family,” said Hembarovska.

“We feel the support and we believe that we will win,” said Mouzi.

The International Institute is constantly looking for volunteers and donations to continue to support the refugees they serve.

