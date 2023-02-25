Warmer Weekend with storms arriving Monday

First Alert Weather:

Dry Saturday, a few showers possible Sunday

Possible First Alert Weather Day Monday due to strong wind gusts

Very Windy Monday morning along with rain & storms

Saturday: A warm up Saturday with partly cloudy skies and a high in the 50s. Turning cloudy in the evening and nighttime.

Sunday: 50% chance for scattered showers. Some models are more widespread with the rain, others are more meager. So confidence is low on how many areas get rain, but some light showers will be possible at times during the morning and afternoon. Scattered showers more likely Saturday night into Monday.

Monday could turn into a First Alert Weather Day if the wind gust forecast remains consistent and the timing of the rain during the morning commute holds. We likely get showers and some thunder. There isn’t much storm fuel, but watch for updates on the strength of the storms as we get hi-res model data on this system later this weekend. Then strong non-storm winds increase behind the rain/storms and some models suggest gusts over 45 mph.

