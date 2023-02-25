Teen dead after shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police responded to a shooting Friday night and found two victims with gunshot wounds.

Police responded to the 4400 block of Ashland, and found a 17-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, Tyrell Survillion, 21, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

