St. Louis CITY SC to face Austin FC in historic MLS debut

St. Louis CITY SC will face Austin FC at 7:30 p.m. at Q2 Stadium tonight.
St. Louis CITY SC will face Austin FC at 7:30 p.m. at Q2 Stadium tonight.(CITY SC)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - After nearly three and a half years of preparation, St. Louis CITY SC will finally make its historic MLS debut against Austin FC tonight.

The match is set for 7:30 p.m. at Q2 Stadium.

CITY SC faced six MLS clubs during the preseason; Philadelphia Union, Inter Miami, LA Galaxy, Vancouver Whitecaps, New York City FC and Atlanta United. This resulted in one win, three draws and two losses, with the win coming against Inter Miami in a 4-0 shutout. Now, the club makes its debut against a strong Austin FC side, who finished second in the Western Conference last year after being established in 2018.

News 4 will provide a recap and highlights from the first match tonight at 10 p.m.

For more information on this match, how to watch, or CITY SC general information, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

