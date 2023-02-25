Judy Kline, woman shown in viral video accosting a Latino family, has been arrested

Judy Kline was arrested Thursday morning, according to St. Louis police’s website.
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Judy Kline was arrested Thursday morning, according to St. Louis police’s website.

Kline had a warrant issued Feb. 8, and was arrested Thursday morning. She is being held at the St. Louis City Justice Center with no bond.

Attention was brought to Kline after several TikTok videos went viral, showing her accosting and berating a Princeton Heights Latino family in 2022.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockdown lifted after Andean bear that escaped enclosure at Saint Louis Zoo is darted
Lockdown lifted after Andean bear that escaped enclosure at Saint Louis Zoo is darted
Possible mountain lion in Columbia, Illinois
Animal in video shot in Columbia, Illinois is not a mountain lion, officials say
“Our city has suffered long enough”: St. Louis Sheriff calls out Circuit Attorney, Kim Gardner
“Our city has suffered long enough”: St. Louis Sheriff calls out Circuit Attorney, Kim Gardner
News 4 Investigates: Man who caused downtown crash never had bond revoked despite over 100...
News 4 Investigates: Man who caused downtown crash never had bond revoked despite over 100 violations
Missouri AG files motion to remove Gardner from office, Gardner defends her office’s actions
Missouri AG files motion to remove Gardner from office, Gardner defends her office’s actions

Latest News

Crestwood at odds with state over home-based business regulations
Crestwood at odds with state over home-based business regulations
St. Louis duo continues to help Ukrainian refugees before and after war started
St. Louis duo continues to help Ukrainian refugees before and after war started
Judy Kline, woman shown in viral video accosting a Latino family, has been arrested
Judy Kline, woman shown in viral video accosting a Latino family, has been arrested
The Second Amendment gives Americans the right to bear arms, and with Red Flag laws in...
St. Charles State Senator proposes bill that would ban enforcement of red flag laws