Judy Kline, woman shown in viral video accosting a Latino family, has been arrested

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Judy Kline was arrested Thursday morning, according to St. Louis police’s website.

Kline had a warrant issued Feb. 8, and was arrested Thursday morning. She is being held at the St. Louis City Justice Center with no bond.

Attention was brought to Kline after several TikTok videos went viral, showing her accosting and berating a Princeton Heights Latino family in 2022.

