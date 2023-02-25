First Alert Weather Day Monday For Severe Storm Potential

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Weather:

  • FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Monday due to the risk for severe storms with damaging winds
  • Spotty Showers during the day on Sunday with a better chance of rain by Sunday evening/night
  • The timing for the potential severe weather threat is 3am-8am Monday, around 5am or 6am in the STL Metro

Sunday: The skies will have more cloud cover ahead of the approaching low pressure and cold front. Temperatures and moisture will increase ahead of the low pressure as well, leading to highs nearing 60°. A spot shower is possible Sunday due to the moisture increase, but most will remain dry.

Monday is now a First Alert Weather Day: The cold front will steadily move in, bringing rain & storms overnight Sunday into Monday. The rain will move out by noon on Monday. After the rain clears, we’re looking at strong wind gusts that won’t be associated with any storms. These gusts could be upwards of 45-50mph.

Make sure to download the free KMOV weather app so you can get the First Alert on Monday’s wind, rain and storm forecast as we pin down the details this weekend...

Download the KMOV Weather App
7 Day Forecast

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible mountain lion in Columbia, Illinois
Animal in video shot in Columbia, Illinois is not a mountain lion, officials say
Judy Kline is currently being held on no bond.
Judy Kline, woman shown in viral video accosting a Latino family, has been arrested
A St. Louis group of lawyers is sticking up for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner
A St. Louis group of lawyers is sticking up for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner
Chesterfield balks at Dillard’s ‘collusion’ allegations in mall re-development lawsuit
Chesterfield balks at Dillard’s ‘collusion’ allegations in mall re-development lawsuit
The Second Amendment gives Americans the right to bear arms, and with Red Flag laws in...
St. Charles State Senator proposes bill that would ban enforcement of red flag laws

Latest News

7 Day Forecast for Feb. 25.
First Alert Weather Day Monday For Severe Storm Potential
7 Day Forecast for Feb. 25
First Alert Weather Day Monday For Severe Storm Potential
Light Glaze Possible North, Warmer Weekend & A Storm System Hits Monday Morning
Light Glaze Possible North, Warmer Weekend & A Storm System Hits Monday Morning
Light Glaze Possible North, Warmer Weekend & A Storm System Hits Monday Morning
Light Glaze Possible North, Warmer Weekend & A Storm System Hits Monday Morning