First Alert Weather Day Monday For Severe Storm Potential

First Alert Weather:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Monday due to the risk for severe storms with damaging winds

Spotty Showers during the day on Sunday with a better chance of rain by Sunday evening/night

The timing for the potential severe weather threat is 3am-8am Monday, around 5am or 6am in the STL Metro

Sunday: The skies will have more cloud cover ahead of the approaching low pressure and cold front. Temperatures and moisture will increase ahead of the low pressure as well, leading to highs nearing 60°. A spot shower is possible Sunday due to the moisture increase, but most will remain dry.

Monday is now a First Alert Weather Day: The cold front will steadily move in, bringing rain & storms overnight Sunday into Monday. The rain will move out by noon on Monday. After the rain clears, we’re looking at strong wind gusts that won’t be associated with any storms. These gusts could be upwards of 45-50mph.

Make sure to download the free KMOV weather app so you can get the First Alert on Monday’s wind, rain and storm forecast as we pin down the details this weekend...

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.