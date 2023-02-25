East St. Louis native working to add much-needed rehab facility

Pure Living Recovery and Rehabilitation hopes to open this summer
An East St. Louis native is in the process of opening a drug and substance abuse rehab center.
By Deion Broxton
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An East St. Louis native is in the process of opening a drug and substance abuse rehab center.

Reggie Smith, a native of East St. Louis, hopes to open Pure Living Recovery and Rehabilitation by summer 2023 in East St. Louis at 5601 State Street. Smith said the building used to be owned by the State of Illinois.

Smith and other officials told News 4 there are virtually no other options for abuse centers in the immediate area.

“After playing around for a while I decided to get my life together and come back and help my city,” Smith said. “It’s been hard. It’s just me. I have other businesses, but I have no partners, no loans, no grants--nothing. It’s just me trying to get it up and running. Someone broke in right before my closing they stole the electrical, the plumbing, damaged the roof. Everybody is welcomed regardless of their ability to pay.”

Comprehensive Behavioral Health Center of St. Clair County is the only large scale rehab facility in East St. Louis. Director of substance abuse services, Daryl Rice, said the Center sees 400 to 500 patients a year.

“We can’t do it all,” Rice said. “One reason why our program and the center is such as asset to the community, because, quite frankly, it’s the only program in our area, I would say within a 50-to-100-mile radius, that offers the services we provide. Often times we find that the demand is a lot higher than our resources.”

East St. Louis mayor Robert Eastern III told News 4 said he’ll work state lawmakers to help get funding for the center.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

