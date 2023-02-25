CBC Cadets survive in overtime against Miller Career

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The CBC Cadets boys basketball team defeated the Miller Career Academy Phoenix 71-69 in overtime Friday night.

The two teams traded shots back and forth during the first quarter. Phoenix senior guard Charles Nelson was consistent throughout the half, shooting three pointers left and right.

Cadets’ junior guard Nassir Binion stepped up big time in the second half, giving the team the lead in the third quarter. The Phoenix continued to keep the score close and was able to tie the game up with a minute left in the fourth.

In overtime, the two teams continued to battle back and forth. Within 10 seconds of the game, the Cadets were able to score after the Phoenix missed a jumper.

The Cadets finished the regular season with a 16-10 record, and they will play their first district playoff game against Hazelwood West on Wednesday, March 1, at 5 p.m. The Phoenix finished the regular season with a 15-10 record. They will begin their district playoff bracket on March 1st.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.