Webster Groves nonprofit will pay more than $1.8 million for billed services not provided

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Webster Groves nonprofit Great Circle has admitted making criminal false claims for extra supervision services provided to foster youth at its residential treatment facility.

In a non-prosecution agreement (NPA) the organization will now pay back more than $1,8 million to the state of Missouri.

“These agreements hold Great Circle accountable by requiring it to admit false billing and pay a civil false claims settlement, without jeopardizing continued access to residential treatment services for children in Missouri’s foster care program,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Meredith Reiter.

The non-prosecution agreement was entered into for, among other reasons, the nonprofit’s past and continuing cooperation, the lack of a prior criminal history and the $1.8 million civil settlement agreement. A major consideration was also the fact that the nonprofit has been providing behavioral health services to children with special needs in the custody of the Missouri Department of Social Services, Children’s Division, and a criminal conviction resulting in exclusion from federal programs could jeopardize that and thus cause hardship to innocent third parties.

The multi-year investigation and these agreements are the result of a coordinated effort among the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, the Office of Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Services, the Missouri Department of Social Services, the FBI, the Webster Groves Police Department and the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department.

Great Circle has locations throughout Missouri and in Kansas. KVC Missouri has announced it will take over Great Circle April 1.

