Ward 6 Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia to step down, to work in BOA President Green’s office

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia is resigning her seat in the Board of Aldermen to work for Aldermanic President Megan Green.

Ingrassia has represented Ward 6, which includes parts of downtown west and neighborhoods just to the south and west, for 10 years. Her resignation will become effective Sunday.

Ingrassai will become the Director of Operations in Green’s Office starting Monday.

