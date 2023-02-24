Victim taken to hospital after I-55 shooting

By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST
EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Illinois State Police officers responded to a shooting on Interstate 55 in St. Clair County Thursday.

Police found a person shot near 9th Street and Winstanley Avenue near the interstate in East St. Louis. The victim was taken to a hospital, but their condition is unknown. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m.

Police said the shooting happened in the northbound lanes of the highway near milepost 3.

No other information was immediately released.

