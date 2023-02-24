Teenager taken into custody for 2022 homicide in Florissant

The boy is charged with Murder and Assault in a shooting case that left one person dead and...
The boy is charged with Murder and Assault in a shooting case that left one person dead and another seriously injured.(KCTV5 News)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody and is being held at the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center for his alleged involvement in a 2022 homicide.

The boy is charged with Murder and Assault in a shooting case that left one person dead and another seriously injured. SLMPD says the original incident took place in April 2022 in the 3900 block of Missouri Avenue. Officers responded to a call for a shooting around 6:50 p.m. and found a 14-year-old boy who was later pronounced dead on scene. In addition, a 16-year-old boy arrived at the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. He was listed in critical-stable condition.

The Homicide Division responded and assumed the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

