Teen killed in suspected shooting overnight in north St. Louis

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 17-year-old was found dead in an alley early Thursday morning near the Greater Ville and Vandeventer neighborhoods.

Police said Dontaevion Little was found in the 4200 block of St. Ferdinand with possible gunshot wounds around 2:30 a.m. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Little is the second teenager killed in St. Louis City in 2023. Jamorie Cannon, also 17, was shot and killed on February 5 in the Colombus Square neighborhood.

News 4 is tracking all of St. Louis City’s homicides in 2023. The map is below and can always be found here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Criticism, calls for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to resign, come from all political parties in...
Criticism, calls for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to resign come from all political parties in wake of downtown crash
Possible mountain lion in Columbia, Illinois
Animal in video shot in Columbia, Illinois is not a mountain lion, officials say
7 Day Forecast
A Cold Night, Chilly Friday...Then Warmer Weekend
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Teen in St. Louis for volleyball tournament hit by car, has both legs amputated; suspect arrested
FILE - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of...
MO attorney general demands Gardner’s resignation, threatens to file removal proceedings

Latest News

Ability Gym provides training opportunities for disabled athletes
Ability Gym provides training opportunities for disabled athletes
News 4 Investigates: Family of murdered man speaks out against Gardner
News 4 Investigates: Family of murdered man speaks out against Gardner
Police sirens flashing generic photo
Victim taken to hospital after I-55 shooting
Police are looking to identify this man in relation to a homicide investigation.
Police seek public’s help to identify suspect in Cahokia Heights murder