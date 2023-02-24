Teen killed in suspected shooting overnight in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 17-year-old was found dead in an alley early Thursday morning near the Greater Ville and Vandeventer neighborhoods.

Police said Dontaevion Little was found in the 4200 block of St. Ferdinand with possible gunshot wounds around 2:30 a.m. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Little is the second teenager killed in St. Louis City in 2023. Jamorie Cannon, also 17, was shot and killed on February 5 in the Colombus Square neighborhood.

News 4 is tracking all of St. Louis City’s homicides in 2023. The map is below and can always be found here.

