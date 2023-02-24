East St. Louis man who allegedly hit woman with a pickup truck being charged with first-degree murder

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Following the death of 46 year-old woman who was hit by a pickup truck, the man allegedly behind the wheel is now being charged with first-degree murder.

On Tuesday afternoon, Lisa M. Dunnavant-Polach from East St. Louis, 46, was struck by a white pick-up truck on Illinois Route 111 near Bel Air Drive. Pontoon Beach Police arrived minutes later, and the victim was rushed to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries. The suspect of the hit-and-run, Richard D. Mayor of East St. Louis, 60, was arrested shortly after in Granite City without further incident.

“This was not a random act of violence,” says Pontoon Beach Police Chief Chris Modrusic. He went on to say that the pair have previously been involved in a relationship.

On Friday, prosecutors announced that Mayor faces two counts of first-degree murder. He is being held on a bond set at $3 million. This case remains under investigation.

