A St. Louis group of lawyers is sticking up for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner

The Mound City Bar Association is saying it is all politics as to why Gardner is under fire.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
“Ms. Gardner is being attacked based on political reasons, not based on the facts of this case,” said Celestine Dotson, president of the Mound City Bar Association. “If it was based on the facts of the case the person who would be facing the most scrutiny would be the one sitting on the bench.”

Dotson told News 4 that their legal knowledge and experience shows the court should be under fire instead.

“In this situation, ironically, the courts not getting any attention,” said Dotson. " We don’t even know the judge’s name associated with this position, yet we’re hearing Kim’s name ring loud and clear.”

