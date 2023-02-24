St. Charles calls out EPA for “Slow rolling,” on Ameren Missouri for contaminating Elm Point wellfield

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The city of St. Charles and its residents filled into the St. Charles Borromeo gym to get answers and action from the EPA, Thursday night. The EPA outlined results from studies conducted last month, that traced the source of contamination of the Elm Point wellfield to the Ameren Missouri Huster Road Substation.

“My family has grown up here,” St. Charles resident Terry Richison shared. “I don’t want anything to happen to them, you anybody else. It’s a big deal.”

The EPA said Ameren Missouri was ordered to start the cleanup process, Thursday. First, by injecting the ground with chemicals, to target existing contaminants.

Ameren Missouri is also now required to do a feasibility study and work with St. Charles on making the water wells safe.

“We haven’t met anyone from Ameren,” Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said before the standing room only crowd. “Nobody on their corporate side and that is a horrible failure on corporate responsibility and sustainability of the people they serve.”

Mayor Borgmeyer said it’s horrible to do more testing, as that’s been happening for more than 18 months.

“Quit slow rolling this process and get it done. Summer is coming. We need clean water. Our water was clean before Ameren damaged it. They should get us back to that status,” Borgmeyer said.

Residents in attendance were already agitated Thursday for the late start to the EPA’s meeting. The irritation increased when the EPA didn’t specify if Ameren Missouri would be required to pay in full all of the damages and preventative measures the city of St. Charles has taken on; efforts that are projected to cost more than $120 million.

News 4 took those concerns straight to the EPA one-on-one.

“We do not have the authority to require Ameren to reimburse the city for expenses they may incur out of the superfund process,” EPA Spokesperson Ben Washburn explained. “What we are focused on is Ameren takes swift action to address contamination.”

“They should, absolutely pay for it,” Richison shared. “And if it causes problems with residents, they should take care of that.”

News 4 did contact Ameren Missouri for comment, including if it would cover the tab of expenses the city has taken on. Brad Brown with Ameren reiterated the company is complying with the EPA’s investigation, and is moving forward with the federal agencies orders, while under supervision.

Ameren Missouri encourages any residents seeking additional information about Ameren’s involvement to visit its website.

As far as what’s next, Ameren Missouri’s feasibility test will need to be reviewed by the EPA. News 4 asked representatives how long that review period could take and they could not provide a clear timetable.

All parties involve stand by the water is safe to drink.

