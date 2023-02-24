New St. Louis Police chief talks about new role and plans to tackle crime

By Alexis Zotos
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In his first sit-down interview since taking on the role as the new chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Chief Robert Tracy describes his first month on the job and outlines his plans for the department.

“Dedicated police officers, dedicated command staff, but a new coach comes in with a different playbook and talented people and I’m going to try to pull that all together,” said Tracy.

Tracy is the first outside chief in the department’s 200-plus-year history. He started at the beginning of this year and says he spent his first month getting a lay of the land both inside the department and across the City of St. Louis.

Watch the full interview:

