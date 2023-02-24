Missouri Supreme Court appoints judge in Gardner case

The Missouri State Capitol is seen Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Jefferson City, Mo.
The Missouri State Capitol is seen Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Jefferson City, Mo.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A judge has been appointed by the Missouri Supreme Court to oversee the case of Missouri Attorney General vs. Kimberly Gardner.

Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed proceedings Wednesday in an effort to oust St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, alleging she has neglected the duties of her office. Gardner has denied the allegations.

The judge appointed is John P. Torbitzky, from the Eastern District Court of Appeals. Judge Torbitzky will be temporally transferred to the 22nd Judicial Circuit of St. Louis City.

Many local and state officials, including St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, criticized Gardner after a teen was critically injured in a Downtown accident that was caused by a man who violated his bond conditions dozens of times in recent years.

More stories related to this case:

Criticism, calls for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to resign come from all political parties in wake of downtown crash
St. Louis NAACP says calls for Gardner to resign are ‘unwarranted’
News 4 Investigates finds prosecutors agreed to put man on bond despite circuit attorney’s claims

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockdown lifted after Andean bear that escaped enclosure at Saint Louis Zoo is darted
Lockdown lifted after Andean bear that escaped enclosure at Saint Louis Zoo is darted
Possible mountain lion in Columbia, Illinois
Animal in video shot in Columbia, Illinois is not a mountain lion, officials say
News 4 Investigates: Man who caused downtown crash never had bond revoked despite over 100...
News 4 Investigates: Man who caused downtown crash never had bond revoked despite over 100 violations
“Our city has suffered long enough”: St. Louis Sheriff calls out Circuit Attorney, Kim Gardner
“Our city has suffered long enough”: St. Louis Sheriff calls out Circuit Attorney, Kim Gardner
Missouri AG files motion to remove Gardner from office, Gardner defends her office’s actions
Missouri AG files motion to remove Gardner from office, Gardner defends her office’s actions

Latest News

A St. Louis group of lawyers is sticking up for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner
A St. Louis group of lawyers is sticking up for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner
Jackie Joyner-Kersee hopes to inspire kids to dream big
Jackie Joyner-Kersee hopes to inspire kids to dream big
Fish fry season is heating up, see where you can grab your next bite
Fish fry season is heating up, see where you can grab your next bite
Criticism, calls for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to resign, come from all political parties in...
News 4 Investigates: St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office homicide conviction rate 50% in last 6 months