Missouri Supreme Court appoints judge in Gardner case

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A judge has been appointed by the Missouri Supreme Court to oversee the case of Missouri Attorney General vs. Kimberly Gardner.

Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed proceedings Wednesday in an effort to oust St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, alleging she has neglected the duties of her office. Gardner has denied the allegations.

The judge appointed is John P. Torbitzky, from the Eastern District Court of Appeals. Judge Torbitzky will be temporally transferred to the 22nd Judicial Circuit of St. Louis City.

Many local and state officials, including St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, criticized Gardner after a teen was critically injured in a Downtown accident that was caused by a man who violated his bond conditions dozens of times in recent years.

