Jackie Joyner-Kersee hopes to inspire kids to dream big

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Olympian and East St. Louis native Jackie Joyner-Kersee has a new book to help inspire kids to dream big.

The book Jackie Joyner-Kerseee, Running for the Gold: Connecting Kids to Dreams encourages kids to dream big, and shares the tools the Olympian used to help her win six gold medals.

An official book release is happening Saturday at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Community Center in East St. Louis from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

