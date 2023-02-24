Infant dies after exposure to drugs in O’Fallon, Mo., police say; parents charged

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - The parents of an 8-month-old child in O’Fallon, Mo. are facing charges after the infant died following an alleged exposure to drugs.

Valerie Shelly and Jordan Denson are both charged with endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death, endangering creating substantial risk, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police tell News 4 that officers received a call on Tuesday about an unresponsive infant in the 300 block of Narrowleaf. Shelly and Denson, paramedics and officers tried administering CPR and were able to able to regain a pulse. The child was taken to a hospital, where she died two days later.

Authorities say the victim tested positive for fentanyl, meth and other substances. Officers found drug paraphernalia in the parents’ home, police say.

Both Shelly and Dension are being held in the St. Charles County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

