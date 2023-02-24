Infant dies after exposure to drugs in O’Fallon, Mo., police say; parents charged

Valerie Shelly and Jordan Denson are both charged with endangering the welfare of a child...
Valerie Shelly and Jordan Denson are both charged with endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death, endangering creating substantial risk, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia(O'Fallon, Mo. PD)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - The parents of an 8-month-old child in O’Fallon, Mo. are facing charges after the infant died following an alleged exposure to drugs.

Valerie Shelly and Jordan Denson are both charged with endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death, endangering creating substantial risk, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police tell News 4 that officers received a call on Tuesday about an unresponsive infant in the 300 block of Narrowleaf. Shelly and Denson, paramedics and officers tried administering CPR and were able to able to regain a pulse. The child was taken to a hospital, where she died two days later.

Authorities say the victim tested positive for fentanyl, meth and other substances. Officers found drug paraphernalia in the parents’ home, police say.

Both Shelly and Dension are being held in the St. Charles County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockdown lifted after Andean bear that escaped enclosure at Saint Louis Zoo is darted
Lockdown lifted after Andean bear that escaped enclosure at Saint Louis Zoo is darted
Possible mountain lion in Columbia, Illinois
Animal in video shot in Columbia, Illinois is not a mountain lion, officials say
News 4 Investigates: Man who caused downtown crash never had bond revoked despite over 100...
News 4 Investigates: Man who caused downtown crash never had bond revoked despite over 100 violations
“Our city has suffered long enough”: St. Louis Sheriff calls out Circuit Attorney, Kim Gardner
“Our city has suffered long enough”: St. Louis Sheriff calls out Circuit Attorney, Kim Gardner
Missouri AG files motion to remove Gardner from office, Gardner defends her office’s actions
Missouri AG files motion to remove Gardner from office, Gardner defends her office’s actions

Latest News

Robert Tracy
New St. Louis Police chief talks about new role and plans to tackle crime
robert tracy
New St. Louis Police chief talks about new role and plans to tackle crime - clipped version
St. Charles calls out EPA for “Slow rolling,” on Ameren Missouri for contaminating Elm Point...
St. Charles calls out EPA for ‘slow rolling’ on Ameren Missouri for contaminating Elm Point wellfield
St. Charles calls out EPA for “Slow rolling,” on Ameren Missouri for contaminating Elm Point...
St. Charles calls out EPA for “Slow rolling,” on Ameren Missouri for contaminating Elm Point wellfie