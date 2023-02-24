Boy, 13, accused in deadly South City shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 13-year-old is accused in a shooting that left a woman dead in South City.

The teen and another suspect, 14, are accused of shooting 38-year-old Kay Johnson in the 4700 block of Compton on January 24. Johnson was found shot to death inside her car.

Friday, St. Louis Metropolitan Police say the 13-year-old was arrested in St. Louis County and was facing charges of first-degree murder and robbery. The other suspect was arrested on January 28.

Both teens are being held in the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center.

