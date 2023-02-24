Big honors as Parkway selects teachers of the year

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Parkway School District has selected Parkway South High math teacher Anne Erehart as the District’s Teacher of the Year as well as the High School Teacher of the Year.

Zora Shields, first-grade teacher at Wren Hollow is the Elementary Teacher of the Year and Jeffrey Stephenson, social studies teacher at Parkway Central Middle, is the Middle School Teacher of the Year.

All the Teachers of the Year will be recognized at the March 15 Board of Education meeting and on April 24 at Parkway’s Appreciation Evening event

The elementary, middle, high school and district teachers of the year are selected by a committee comprised of former Parkway district-level teachers of the year. The Teacher of the Year program is sponsored by the Parkway Alumni Association and awards each teacher with a crystal apple and cash stipend.

