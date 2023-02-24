Battlehawks win on field goal as time expires

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Battlehawks are 2-0 thanks to more late heroics.

Almost a week after winning their opening game with a late touchdown, the Battlehawks rallied from a 12-0 deficit, beating the Seattle Sea Dragons 20-18 on a field goal as time expired.

BACK-TO-BACK COMEBACK THRILLERS.



DONNY CALLED GAME. pic.twitter.com/vqqF79brTZ — St. Louis Battlehawks (@XFLBattlehawks) February 24, 2023

The Battlehawks took the lead with 7:14 left when AJ McCarron threw a 44-yeard touchdown pass to Hakeem Butler. Seattle then took a one-point lead with 1:21 left, which set the stage for one final drive.

After AJ McCarron led the offense into field goal range, Donald Hagerman kicked a 44-yard field goal as time expired, clinching the victory.

The Battlehawks visit the DC Defenders in Week 3 before they open their home schedule at the Dome America’s Center against the Arlington Renegades on March 12.

