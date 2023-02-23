Slain Florida TV reporter identified as 24-year-old Dylan Lyons

Florida reporter killed in shooting identified
By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The TV reporter who was killed in a shooting in Florida was identified by his sister and fiancée as 24-year-old Dylan Lyons.

On Wednesday, the journalist was on the scene of a homicide outside Orlando, when he was shot and killed.

The Orange County Sheriff says the suspected gunman came back to the scene Wednesday afternoon, shot the news reporter, and a photographer.

The suspected shooter, 19-year-old Melvin Moses, is being held in custody.

Investigators believe that same suspect walked up the street, entered a home, and shot a woman and her 9-year-old daughter. The daughter was killed.

Authorities say the mother of the little girl who was killed, and other journalists are in the hospital in critical condition.

