Police seek public’s help to identify suspect in Cahokia Heights murder

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS (KMOV) -- The Cahokia Heights Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect in a July 2022 homicide.

Police released photos of a man at a gas station who is now wanted for questioning in the incident. Tommie Stevenson was killed on July 4, 2022, at Pop’s Liquor Store on Bond Avenue. He was shot in the back and later died at the hospital.

Police are looking to identify this man in relation to a homicide investigation. (Cahokia Heights Police Department)

Police said they have footage that captured Stevenson’s murder.

Anyone with information on the homicide or the person in the above photo is asked to contact the Cahokia Heights Police Department.

