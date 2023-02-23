Police investigate overnight homicide in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a shooting in north St. Louis that left one man dead Thursday morning.
Police received a call for shots fired around 2:45 a.m. in the 4200 block of St. Ferdinand Avenue. A man was found dead with several gunshot wounds.
