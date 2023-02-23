Police, homicide unit investigating ‘suspicious death’ in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was discovered with fatal injuries inside a home in north St. Louis Wednesday.

According to SLMPD, officers responded to “a call for help” around 11 a.m. in the 5200 block of Gilmore Street on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Upon arrival, they discovered a man who was bleeding from undetermined injuries. EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased. Police say the victim is a woman in her 30s.

The Homicide Division is currently handling the investigation pending the autopsy results from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

