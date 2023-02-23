MO attorney general demands Gardner’s resignation, threatens to file removal proceedings

FILE - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of...
FILE - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of office in Jefferson City, Mo., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and the state's Republican attorney general are investigating whistleblower complaints against a transgender health center for children, the officials announced Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 (AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)(David A. Lieb | AP)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey demanded Wednesday that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner immediately resign or face removal proceedings by his office.

Bailey said in a press release that if Gardner does not resign by noon Thursday, he will file removal proceedings against her. Many other officials, including St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, criticized Gardner in the wake of an accident that left a teen critically injured. Two St. Louis aldermen have called for her resignation.

“It is time for the Circuit Attorney to go and for the rule of law and justice to prevail,” Bailey said in the press release Wednesday evening.

Missouri House of Representatives Speaker Dean Plocher also called for Gardner’s resignation Wednesday.

