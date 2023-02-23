Missouri AG files motion to remove Gardner from office

Criticism, calls for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to resign, come from all political parties in...
Criticism, calls for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to resign, come from all political parties in wake of downtown crash
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has filed a motion to remove Kim Gardner from office.

The filing was made at just 12:00 p.m. Thursday.

Bailey gave Gardner a deadline of noon Thursday to resign or he would begin removal proceedings. The call comes after 17-year-old Janae Edmondson was critically injured in an accident near 11th and St. Charles Streets in downtown St. Louis Saturday; both her legs were amputated. The driver facing charges in the accident was out on bond from charges related to an armed robbery.

That suspect, Daniel Riley, was put on house and given a GPS monitor. He violated the house arrest 51 times but a motion was never filed to revoke his bond.

Gardner is scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Criticism, calls for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to resign, come from all political parties in...
Criticism, calls for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to resign come from all political parties in wake of downtown crash
breezy
Falling Temperatures Today, Breezy
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Teen in St. Louis for volleyball tournament hit by car, has both legs amputated; suspect arrested
Possible mountain lion in Columbia, Illinois
Animal in video shot in Columbia, Illinois is not a mountain lion, officials say
FILE - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of...
MO attorney general demands Gardner’s resignation, threatens to file removal proceedings

Latest News

Criticism, calls for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to resign, come from all political parties in...
St. Louis NAACP says calls for Gardner to resign are ‘unwarranted’
Fish and Chips
2023 Fish Fry Finder
slain
Slain Florida TV reporter identified as 24-year-old Dylan Lyons
News 4 Investigates: The training behind police K9s
News 4 Investigates: The training behind police K9s