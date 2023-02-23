Metro East, St. Louis residents welcome new grocery stores in food deserts

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Residents in urban communities in Illinois are hopeful the governor’s proposal to allocate millions to rural and urban food deserts come to fruition.

Last week, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced during his State of the State address that his budget proposal includes $20 million for Illinois municipalities to lure in grocery stores to Illinois’ food deserts.

“This budget includes a first-of-its-kind investment of $20 million to launch the Illinois Grocery Initiative assisting municipalities and independent grocers to open or expand grocery stores in underserved rural towns and urban neighborhoods,” Pritzker said during his speech.

People in East St. Louis told News 4 there are no big chain grocery stores in the city.

“Everybody obese. Trying to get healthy is very hard to do around here in East St. Louis,” East St. Louis resident Lizzie Osborne told News 4.

Osborne said she rides public transportation or finds friends to take her to bigger grocery stores with better selections in nearby cities.

“It’s bad for us seniors,” she added. “We already can’t get around.”

In St. Louis City and County, organizations like Beyond Housing are working to bring in grocers to eliminate food deserts. A Save-A-Lot in Pagedale closed in 2021. Beyond Housing worked with local chain Fields Foods to fill the space. The new store will open in March.

“People up here still got to eat,” Beyond Housing president and CEO Chris Kehmeyer said. “When the first store closed, we were adamant we were going to find another one.”

“We like to take food deserts and make them former food deserts. I know that’s a cute slogan, but that’s actually true,” Fields Food owner Chris Goodson said. “So, it’s the chicken and the egg. Do you take that risk first before other people come or do you wait for the momentum to come.”

Illinois lawmakers need to approve the governor’s budget by May to send $20 million to municipalities to address food deserts.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.