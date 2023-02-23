Falling Temperatures Today, Breezy

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Cooler air moving In
  • A dry day
  • Cold Friday morning

Thursday: Temperatures will fall through the 40s this afternoon. Dropping into the 20s overnight tonight. Winds from the West today gusting to 30 mph.

Friday: A cold morning in the 20s then low 40s. Mostly sunny then clouds increase late day. Slim chance for a light shower or mix in the evening and nighttime.

The weekend: Warming up with 50s Saturday and possibly near 60 Sunday. Sunday looks to be the better rain chance but models don’t agree on the timing. During the day, it appears to be just rain, but by Sunday evening and overnight, thunderstorms develop. A cold front comes through early Monday and ends the chance for storms, but rain continues.

