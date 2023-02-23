Dillards files lawsuit against Chesterfield
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Things are heating up in Chesterfield as city officials are being accused of ignoring state laws.
The retailer Dillards filed a lawsuit against Chesterfield following redeveloper’s plans to tear down the Chesterfield Mall.
The suit claims city officials approved a project to demolish the mall without Dillards’ approval.
Dillards owns a part of that mall, so this redevelopment could cause Dillards to lose its store.
