Dillards files lawsuit against Chesterfield

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Things are heating up in Chesterfield as city officials are being accused of ignoring state laws.

The retailer Dillards filed a lawsuit against Chesterfield following redeveloper’s plans to tear down the Chesterfield Mall.

The suit claims city officials approved a project to demolish the mall without Dillards’ approval.

Dillards owns a part of that mall, so this redevelopment could cause Dillards to lose its store.

