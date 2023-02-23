Dillards files lawsuit against Chesterfield

Things are heating up in Chesterfield as city officials are being accused of ignoring state laws.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Things are heating up in Chesterfield as city officials are being accused of ignoring state laws.

The retailer Dillards filed a lawsuit against Chesterfield following redeveloper’s plans to tear down the Chesterfield Mall.

The suit claims city officials approved a project to demolish the mall without Dillards’ approval.

Dillards owns a part of that mall, so this redevelopment could cause Dillards to lose its store.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Teen in St. Louis for volleyball tournament hit by car, has both legs amputated; suspect arrested
Dry and Clearing Tonight, Cooler Thursday
Dry and Clearing Tonight, Cooler Thursday
Michael Henning, Jr. is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action
Man told officers he stabbed his grandmother to death in her South City home, police say
Man violated house arrest 51 times before severe crash Downtown, records show
News 4 Investigates: Man violated house arrest 51 times before severe crash Downtown, records show
Possible mountain lion in Columbia, Illinois
Animal in video shot in Columbia, Illinois is not a mountain lion, officials say

Latest News

Metro East, St. Louis residents welcome new grocery stores in food deserts
Metro East, St. Louis residents welcome new grocery stores in food deserts
Backing of law enforcement by prosecutor, public, aiding in police recruitment efforts in St....
Backing of law enforcement by prosecutor, public, aiding in police recruitment efforts in St. Charles County
‘Crippling Hot Sauce’ owner headed to D.C.
‘Crippling Hot Sauce’ owner headed to D.C.
Criticism, calls for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to resign, come from all political parties in...
Criticism, calls for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to resign, come from all political parties in wake of downtown crash
‘She needs to do some soul searching;’ Jones criticizes St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner
‘She needs to do some soul searching;’ Jones criticizes St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner