A Cold Night, Chilly Friday...Then Warmer Weekend

By Steve Templeton
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • A cold night into the 20s
  • Chilly Friday and below normal low 40s
  • Warming trend this weekend
  • Rain Returns Sunday-Monday

Friday: A cold morning in the 20s then low 40s for the afternoon. Mostly sunny then clouds increase during day. Slim chance for a light shower or mix in the evening and nighttime. Chances are low due to dry air and temps remain above freezing, so if we get some spotty sleet or sprinkles, don’t expect any road impacts.

The weekend: Warming up with 50s Saturday and possibly near 60 Sunday. Sunday looks to be the better rain chance but models don’t agree on the timing. During the day, it appears to be just rain, but by Sunday overnight into Monday morning thunderstorms develop. A cold front comes through early Monday and ends the rain by the afternoon.

7 Day Forecast
