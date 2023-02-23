Backing of law enforcement by prosecutor, public, aiding in police recruitment efforts in St. Charles County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As law enforcement agencies across the nation struggle to fill an increasing number of vacant positions, the St. Charles County Police Department has cut the number of its empty positions in more than half.

The department currently has about 12 openings, according to Chief Kurt Frisz. At one point, the department had 29 openings. It also recently added 30 positions for its School Resource Officer program.

“We have a large amount of community support, we have a great deal of political support from our elected officials, our judicial system is very supportive of us, so I think all of that lined up, some areas in the region don’t have that support.”

Last year, St. Charles County authorized raises for officers, along with a lateral for officers coming to the department with years of experience under their belts.

“It’s very competitive, sometimes I feel a little bit guilty but we’re not knocking on their door, they’re knocking on ours to work out here,” Frisz said.

The department has seen success in recruiting officers from departments across the region, including Carl Cunningham, who spent 16 years at another large metro police department.

“The prestige of law enforcement was starting to diminish and it was getting hard to keep that appetite for it,” Cunningham said. “So around year 14 or 15, I started contemplating getting out of the job.”

It was a tough sell, Cunningham said, just a couple of years away from getting his pension and the thought of a potential pay cut. However, he was also walking away from a lack of support from certain politicians and prosecutors, Cunningham said.

“I started to feel like I had to start proving I was the good guy and that was okay for a while, but after a while it became too burdensome,” he said. “I lost the benefit of being the good guy and now I’m on the same level of the bad guy and the community doesn’t know who to trust.”

After 16 years, he walked away from the department, his pension and his rank; a decision he said weighed on him for more than a year.

“I hadn’t really given much thought to St. Charles County but I started looking online and doing some research and talking to people and I got the impression this was a really professional agency which rang bells for me,” he said.

The transition meant an introduction back to patrol work, something he hadn’t done in more than 10 years. New technology, like body cameras and tasers, also became part of his new toolbelt.

“I don’t think I’d do the job without the body camera,” he said. “It’s a great tool.”

Despite an initial pay cut, Cunningham qualified for the department’s lateral pay, helping him avoid a pay cut. That, combined with the community support, Cunningham said, makes him wish he’d made the move sooner.

“I think the community gets hurt most when you have a bad relationship with the prosecutor and the police department,” he said. “It kind of deters officers from wanting to put forth extra effort. The feeling is, frankly, why put forth this effort is nothing going to happen anyway?”

St. Charles County Police has 165 sworn personnel and plans to hire three recruits currently at the Eastern Missouri Police Academy. The academy itself, like many across the country, has experienced a decline in the number of recruits passing through its doors.

According to the Eastern Missouri Police Academy in St. Charles County, in 2018 it enrolled 79 recruits, followed by 58 in 2019 and 70 in 2020. In 2021, it saw a decline to 38 recruits, before rebounding in 2022 with 53 recruits.

St. Charles County Police offer a starting salary of $62,878 and a take-home patrol car. For more information, visit the police department’s website.

