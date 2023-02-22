A tax hike for teacher pay raises? Mehlville voters to decide in April

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Voters in the Mehlville Public School District will decide soon on whether to raise their property taxes to support educators in the district.

Mehlville Schools put a tax levy increase on the April ballot that will raise property taxes by 31 cents for every $100 of assessed property.

“Basically, our community put us in a position to be behind, so it takes our community to catch up,” said Mehlville Superintendent Dr. Chris Gaines.

Dr. Gaines said over the last 20 years, they’ve had teacher pay freezes, and voters have rejected some ballot measures to pay their teachers more, including in 2010.

“Time and time again, the district would go to voters, and the voters would say no,” Gaines said.

He’s asking again. This time all the money would go to paying teachers and school support staff. Specifically, Gaines said it would make it easier for the district to hire teachers out of college and from other school districts.

Something that will be difficult if voters say no.

“All of those abilities are diminished the further and further that we get behind,” said Gaines.

Mehlville pays their teachers below average compared to other districts in St. Louis County.

In 2022, Clayton paid their teachers the most in the county, on average $81,628 a year.

Rockwood Public Schools paid $73,023, Parkway Public Schools $72,323 and Francis Howell paid their educators over $64,000 on average.

Mehlville’s average was $60,963. That’s above St. Louis Public Schools, which is just above $50,000, and Missouri’s average of $52,331, but well below the roughly $65,000, the national average of what most teachers in America take home.

“We just want to be the average of that group. We’re not looking to be at the top,” Gaines said.

The tax hike would be about $118 more a year for an owner of a $200,000 house.

Something some folks in Mehlville are very willing to pay.

“Well, if it’s for schools and the teachers, I’m all for it,” Dave Bove said.

“Supporting teachers is very important considering they’re raising our children to you know, be in charge of our future,” said Chelsea Erxleben.

Mary Gibbons wants to say yes on the measure, but is on a fixed income and is still undecided

“Social security only leaves you so much money so I have to figure out if I have enough to withstand an increase in my property tax,” said Gibbons.

Gibbons and the rest of the voters will make their decision on April 4.

