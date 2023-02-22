St. Louis County to create a LGBTQ task force

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new task force dealing with LGBTQ issues is being created in St. Louis County.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page signed a proclamation to create the task force Wednesday. The group will advise the Page administration on areas of concern to make sure St. Louis County agencies are fairly addressed in the community. Page will work with statewide organizations such as PROMO to identify who should be a part of the task force.

“This is a moment not to be squandered. We’ll meet each challenge as an opportunity to push back against discrimination and ignorance,” Page said.

Page adds the measure comes out of response to legislation being debated in Jefferson City targeting the transgender community.

