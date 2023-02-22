‘She needs to do some soul searching;’ Jones criticizes St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones criticized Circuit Attorney Kim Garnder Wednesday in the wake of an accident that left a teen critically injured.

Janae Edmondson, 17, was hit by a car near the intersection of St. Charles and 11th Streets in downtown St. Louis Saturday night; she was in town for a volleyball tournament. The suspect in the accident, Daniel Riley, 21, was out on bond from charges of being armed and stealing a gun in August 2020. That case was supposed to go to trial in January this year, but we learned from sources that the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office wasn’t ready. They had to dismiss the case and refile it the same day. The judge put Riley on house arrest with a GPS tracker.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones spoke out today, critical of Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. "She needs to do some soul searching on whether or not she wants to continue with circuit attorney because she's lost the trust of the people." @KMOV pic.twitter.com/hWGeSWGDnX — Russell Kinsaul (@russellkinsaul) February 22, 2023

Records show he violated the house arrest 51 times. Gardner’s office never filed a motion to revoke RIley’s bond. Both of Edmondson’s legs were amputated as a result of the accident.

Tuesday, the Circuit Attorney’s Office issued a statement about the matter:

A young girl’s life was tragically changed because of the inexcusable behavior of a young man. Our hearts go out to the victim and her family for this unspeakable tragedy that will undoubtedly have a lasting impact not only on her, but her family and loved ones. It’s unfortunate that there are those who choose to twist the facts to take advantage of this situation for their own selfish motives. This is not the time for finger pointing, it’s time to support this family, and ensure that justice is served.

Mayor Jones spoke out after 17 y/o Janae Edmondson lost her legs as result of an accident where the driver had violated conditions of his release on bond 50+ times but CAO's office never sought his arrest. Jones said Gardner's defensive statement was "disturbing." — Russell Kinsaul (@russellkinsaul) February 22, 2023

