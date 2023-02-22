Police investigate flurry of gunshots on The Hill, local leader blames Jefferson City lawmakers and Kim Gardner

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Dozens of gunshots rang out on The Hill earlier this month, but the community is seeing a startling video of those shots fired for the first time Tuesday.

Local leaders said the suspects on the run are thought to be teens, supporting an alarming spike in young people committing violent crime in the region.

It all started at 9:45 p.m. Feb. 7. In Ring video captured by a nearby resident, it shows an Infiniti rolling up on an idling Dodge Charger. A gunman pops out of the Infiniti’s sunroof and unleashes rounds. Sparks fly from bullets making contact.

“It sounded like it was in between the two houses that’s how close it was,” Residnet Wendy Bettis explained. “We actually hit the floor because we didn’t know where the gunfire was coming.”

Wendy Bettis lives on Marconi, just a few doors down from where the shooting happened. The nurse said everyone needs to live more cautiously, even in a community thought to be so safe, like The Hill.

“You constantly have to be careful where you walk, where you’re at, who is around you,” Bettis said.

The good news, no one was hurt.

“It’s out of control,” Ward 10 Alderman Joe Volmer said.

Volmer oversees The Hill and said police are once again possibly looking for teen suspects. He said this is on Jefferson City lawmakers who won’t step up writing common sense gun legislation. He cited the Central VPA shooting last year, just a mile and a half from The Hill, as another prime example.

“The mother called the police, found her son with a gun, he’s not responsible, please take this gun,” Volmer explained. “The police could not because there was no red flag law in place by the governor. that was a direct effect of Jefferson City.”

He said locally, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is also to blame.

“We have people who have no real consequence for their actions, you have police working their butts off trying to do things, but she’s working against them,” Volmer said.

Alderman Volmer said he blames Gardner, too, for 15-year-old Janae Edmondson’s accident. She was hit downtown by Daniel Riley, who was out on bond for robbery. He violated bond terms more than four dozen times.

“It’s impossible for me to imagine their grief,” Volmer shared. “The irresponsibility of this office is getting wider and wider as far as it’s affecting our community.”

Wendy Bettis said she and the people of St. Louis shouldn’t have to live in fear of violence.

“I have patients who are victims of drive-by shootings that go through their house and hits them in their bed. And that could be me at any random time.”

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department didn’t comment on leads on suspects, but said no arrests have been made with the investigation ongoing.

SLMPD did cite it’s tracking an increase in property damage on The Hill.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.